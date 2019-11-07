Kelly Ripa Bounces On A Trampoline In Tight Yoga Pants: ‘Slayed Today’

Kelly Ripa demonstrated her inner child to fans earlier today when posted a video where she bounced on a small trampoline during an exercise class. The class took place at the ness, an invite-only boutique workout studio located in New York’s Tribeca neighborhood.

For the fitness session, Kelly wore a pair of black yoga pants decorated with white polka dots. The skintight nature of the pants expertly highlighted her slim figure. On top, she wore an oversized white tank top, with a hint of a black sports bra underneath.

For footwear, Kelly opted for a fashionable pair of chunky white sneakers, with a small pop of pink and gray at the heel. Her hair was styled up into a sensible ponytail.

In a short clip uploaded as part of her latest Instagram story, Kelly showcased the new trampoline fitness craze with a series of incredible moves — all performed while bouncing. The video begins with Kelly moving her arms on time with her bouncing, but it soon becomes more rigorous as she raises her legs into a series of high kicks.

This continues until Kelly performs a serious torso twist, before dipping into a number of deep squats. The squats seemed to be the final move as Kelly then bounced until the end of the sequence.

In addition to the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star, a personal trainer and friend of the former actress also participated in the routine.

Kelly also added another story after the workout, in which she had changed into a chic oversized sweatshirt with a trendy autumnal cowl neck.

Though Kelly posted about her experience on her story, the studio made sure to document it on its own Instagram page. In their caption, they added that Kelly “slayed” wellness Wednesday.

Though the clip was similar to what Kelly posted, this one also included the blond beauty doing some knee raises, as well as a full 360-degree twist.

Fans of the morning talk show host were quick to voice their compliments.

“Killing it,” one user gushed.

“Awesome,” agreed a second.

“This is amaze,” added another follower, along with the hallelujah hand emoji.

In interviews, the former soap star has often discussed her dedication to fitness.

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is,” she said in an interview with The Cut.

She also displayed her incredible yoga moves in an Instagram post last month with husband Mark Consuelos, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.