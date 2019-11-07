Andrew Yang Lends Opponent Marianne Williamson A Helping Hand With Fundraising Retweet

Yang told his supporters that he has learned a lot from Williamson and that he thinks Americans should continue to hear her message.

Former tech entrepreneur and 2020 presidential hopeful Andrew Yang made an unprecedented gesture of kindness to rival Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson by retweeting her plea to supporters to help her meet a fundraising goal to qualify for the next debate stage.

According to The Hill, Williamson on Wednesday made it clear to her supporters that her campaign is in need of funds in order to meet qualifications set forth by the Democratic National Committee to appear on future debate stages.

“We’re a cool one million dollars away from my voice being heard in the final stretch of the campaign. Imagine TV ads about Dept. of Peace, Dept. of Children and Youth, Reparations, Whole Health Care Plan and more…Let’s DO this!” Williamson tweeted while adding a link to her campaign’s donation page.

Roughly six minutes after her post, Yang — a fellow 2020 outsider candidate — decided Williamson spread the word of her need for funds by retweeting her post and complimenting her in the process.

“I love Marianne – and have learned a lot from her. I hope America hears her message. She has much more to say,” Yang wrote in his retweet.

Yang’s helping hand for his opponent, which is exceedingly rare in such a fierce battle for new supporters and funds, was well-received by his supporters on Twitter. Some of them pledged to help Williamson out with a donation while others commended Yang for helping the fellow candidate instead of attacking her in a time of need.

Williamson made a similar move for fellow presidential candidate Sen. Mike Gravel earlier this year, using a candidate’s most valuable tool — a fundraising email — to ask her supporters for help in gathering enough supporters to help Gravel meet the 10,000 donor threshold to qualify for July’s debate stage.

“We’re very appreciative of Marianne’s fundraising efforts for us; she’s right that the Democratic debates need more diverse voices,” Gravel said at the time, according to The Hill.

While the efforts to get Gravel to the stage ultimately failed and he later dropped out of the race, the move generated positive buzz for the little-known Williamson and fell in line with Williamson’s push for more compassion, peace, and love in politics.

While Yang has surged in the realm of fundraising and support, the candidate has struggled in the polls. According to the Real Clear Politics rolling average, Yang currently sits in seventh place with 2.4 percent of support.

But his ability to be friendly and have fun with his rival opponents was recently on display recently at an event in Iowa, when he came up to Sen. Cory Booker and began jokingly petting his arm while the candidate was speaking with someone, as reported by The Inquisitr.

When Booker realized who it was, he turned around and playfully shouted, “Yang!”