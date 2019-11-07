Solange’s Stepfather, Richard Lawson, Says She Is Leaning On Her Family Following Split From Alan Ferguson

Solange Knowles‘ stepfather, Richard Lawson, recently gave some details on how the singer is doing following her decision to file for divorce from husband Alan Ferguson.

The “Cranes in the Sky” songstress is currently leaning on her famous family as she works through her newfound single life. Us Weekly recently spoke to Lawson while he attended the Introduction to the Diverse Perspective event in North Hollywood on Sunday, November 3. The actor shared with the outlet that the family, including Solange’s mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her sister Beyonce, have been helping her as much as possible through her difficult time.

“[We’re] helping her just work through it. It’s all a process,” Lawson said. “And the beautiful thing is, is that everybody comes out the other side is the better for it.”

The Grammy winner confirmed that she and Ferguson were ending their marriage after five years on her personal Instagram page. She shared a series of photos of herself and shared with her large following that she was currently on a “spiritual transition.” The singer also shared that she was forced to observe what was happening in her life and knew that she had to make a change for herself.

“I met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. Early this year we separated and parted ways … I find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

The “Way to the Show” singer and the music video director met 11 years ago and dated for several years before tying the knot. The couple got married in New Orleans back in 2014, where Beyonce and Kelly Rowland served as bridesmaids. The couple never had children together, though Solange has a son, Julez, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. The singer married Smith when she was 17, and the couple divorced when Julez was still small.

Loading...

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

While Solange shared that she had “lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager,” she and Ferguson lived a seemingly private life. The singer shied away from posting about her marriage and did not share photos of the two of them together during their marriage. The two were also last seen together publicly earlier this year having lunch.

Lawson joined the Knowles family back in 2015 when he began dating Tina. The two married that April in a wedding surrounded by their close family and friends. Tina divorced Beyonce and Solange’s father, Mathew, in November 2011.