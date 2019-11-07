‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Theory: Maggie Returns In Episode 6 As The Voice On The Radio

Set to return as a series regular in Season 11 of 'The Walking Dead,' Maggie may return earlier than expected.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Episode 6 of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10 will feature the recurrence of the mysterious female voice on the radio. Theories have already been developed by fans regarding who they think this may be. One of those theories suggests that Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) is the voice behind the radio contact, according to the Daily Express.

The first instance of radio contact by this mystery person occurred at the end of the Season 9 finale episode for The Walking Dead. Ezekiel (Khary Payton) had finished radio contact with Judith (Cailey Fleming) and the room was now empty. The voice was then heard over the radio.

Since then, there has been little news regarding this unknown person’s contact. However, all of that is set to change in Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10. A new preview clip for the upcoming episode shows Eugene (Josh McDermitt) talking on the radio. He appears to be trying to make contact with new people and is surprised when he finally gets a response.

“Hello?” a female voice says.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Many fans of the comic book series, on which AMC’s The Walking Dead is based, believe that the person on the radio is someone from a community called the Commonwealth, which has not yet been explored in the TV series.

The Commonwealth is a huge community that is much more technologically advanced than the other communities featured in The Walking Dead. In the TV series, it is believed that Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) is a member of this group. Georgie was first introduced when she made contact with Maggie, who later left Hilltop in order to join this group. Having Maggie reaching out and making contact in this manner would not only be a great way to reintroduce the character but also as a way to tie the TV series into the comic book storyline.

You can view the trailer for Episode 6 of The Walking Dead Season 10 below.

The actor that plays Maggie, Lauren Cohan, previously left The Walking Dead in order to join a new series with ABC called Whisky Cavalier. The intention by AMC always seemed to be to have Maggie return at some point, hence why Maggie left Hilltop rather than meeting a gruesome end.

It has been recently reported that Cohan will return as a series regular in Season 11 of The Walking Dead. However, showrunner, Angela Kang, has already hinted that Lauren Cohan may return before then. Having Maggie make contact with Eugene via radio would be a good way to do this without having the character return fulltime just yet.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, November 10, with Episode 6, titled “Bonds.”