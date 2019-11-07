Lisa Rinna Dances In Nude Shapewear For Mock Infomercial: ‘I Am For Hire’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star shows off her moves while pitching her pal's underwear line.

Lisa Rinna did another dance for her fans, but this one came with a pitch. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran co-starred in a mock infomercial with pals Kris Jenner and Kyle Richards, but she stole the show by ripping off her dress and shaking her booty before joking to fans that she is a one-stop-shop for party entertainment.

On Instagram, Rinna posted a clip from the trio’s faux commercial for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Shapewear. In the clip, Kardashian matriarch Kris promises viewers if they wear the shapewear that the only “rolls” they will see is the Rolls parked in her garage.

Rinna, who is wearing an animal print wrap dress, then decides to give a visual. Within seconds, she stands up and opens up her dress, revealing her trim body and insanely toned legs. The 56-year-old mom of two briefly models her nude-colored shapewear before showing off her signature dance moves alongside another model.

The women all have a laugh as Kris tells viewers that the deal on the underwear line won’t last forever. Kyle chimes in to say the pieces are “going as fast as Lisa Rinna’s dress flew off.”

In the caption to the hilarious clip, Rinna wrote that she is available “for hire” to entertain fans for all types of events. The Bravo star also rattled off a list of ideas for the types of events she’d be available for.

It’s no surprise that the clip got a huge response from the actress and QVC pitchwoman’s more than 2 million Instagram followers. Rinna received more than 84,000 likes on the post and tons of comments from her fans.

“Now THAT’S body confidence RIGHT THERE! Go Lisa!” one fan wrote.

“Lisa Rinna you are so FIERCE! I just love your fearlessness!” another added.

But other followers weren’t buying what Rinna was selling. Some social media followers pointed out that the superfit reality star doesn’t need special underwear to hide anything.

“As if Lisa has any bulges to hide,” one commenter wrote.

“Lisa is already bone thin, doesn’t need SKIMS!” another added.

Followers of Rinna’s Instagram account know that her on-camera dance moves are nothing new. The star regularly posts clips of herself dancing to popular songs. And this isn’t even her first SKIMS dance posted to her Instagram page. In September, Rinna danced in a nude SKIMS bodysuit to the Kanye West song “Gold Digger,” as previously shared by The Inquisitr.