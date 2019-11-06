Cuban Model Cindy Prado Flashes Backside In Sexy White Thong Swimsuit

Cindy Prado’s most recent social media post shows her flaunting her killer figure for fans in another NSFW post.

The model took to her popular Instagram page earlier today to share an image of herself in a tropical location that she does not specifically mention. In the caption of the image, the blond-haired beauty explained to fans that she is promoting Silky Skin Co and their DIY laser hair removal machine. In the photo, Prado struck a pose near a set of cushioned benches, just in front of a pool.

The model put one leg on the bench and had the other one planted firmly on the ground. Prado’s toned and tanned legs were on full display in the image while she rocked a white swimsuit that featured a thong back that also showed her pert derriere. In addition, the suit featured a cutout on her stomach which showcased her taut tummy.

The model held the laser hair removal machine in one hand and placed her other hand on her thigh. She wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high bun with a blue-colored bandana tied to her hair. The bombshell appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the image while covering her eyes with a pair of round, black sunglasses.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the Cuban model a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments. While some fans simply flooded the comments section by using their choice of emoji, countless others raved over the image and let Cindy know that she looks stunning. A few more followers commented on the product that the model was promoting in the caption of the shot.

“Why are u soo perfect,” one of the model’s fans commented on the sexy shot.

“You are so beautiful sexy baby,” a second Instagram user chimed in with a single red rose emoji tied to the end.

Loading...

“Two posts in one day spoiling us rotten,” one more social media user pointed out with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cindy showed off her amazing figure to fans in another sexy piece of swimwear, this time a floral print bikini. Once again the model posed by a pool, telling fans that she was vacationing in Ibiza. This time she flaunted her figure in a tiny bikini with a matching dress that also featured a thong back. That post racked up upwards of 18,000 likes.