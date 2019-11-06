Travis Scott ‘Not Happy’ About Rumored Relationship Between Kylie Jenner And Drake, Report Claims

Travis Scott and Drake might not be collaborating again anytime in the near future.

The rappers, who came together for one of 2018’s biggest songs in “Sicko Mode,” may not be so chummy now that Drake is reportedly putting the moves on Scott’s former love, Kylie Jenner. After reports that Kylie and Drake had started dating, a source close to Scott told In Touch Weekly that the father of Kylie’s 21-month-old daughter is not at all pleased with the development.

“He’s not happy about the budding romance at all,” an unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet.

The report comes after Kylie and the 33-year-old rapper were seen getting cozy at his birthday party in Los Angeles on October 23. The relationship has reportedly grown from there, and The Inquisitr noted that there are now rumors that the two are dating. The pair had reportedly been hanging out more frequently in the past few weeks, and have grown less platonic the more time they’ve spent together.

While Travis may not be pleased to see his former girlfriend purportedly hooking up with his erstwhile collaborator, Kylie reportedly isn’t putting too much stock in Scott’s feelings on the matter.

“Kylie isn’t worried about his feelings at this point,” the insider told In Touch Weekly. “Kylie has had a crush on Drake since she was a kid, and now he’s sexier than ever. The timing for them is finally right.”

Part of Scott’s hard feelings on the matter could stem from the fact that he and Kylie appeared to be rebuilding their relationship As E! News reported last month, an insider said that the couple had still been spending time together with their daughter, Stormi, and appeared to be on track to a possible reunion. It’s not clear what might have changed, but Kylie would attend Drake’s birthday party a few weeks later.

But other reports claimed that Kylie was only hanging out with Travis for the sake of their daughter, and she had no plans or desire to get back together with him. Reports indicated that Travis cheated on Kylie with an Instagram model named Rojean Kar. As BET noted, Scott eventually took to Instagram to address the rumors, calling out “false stories” of his infidelity.

The most recent report suggested there may have been much more at play. The source told In Touch Weekly that there were “bigger problems that the public wasn’t seeing” that led to their split. The source noted that Kylie was tired of having to keep such a close eye on her boyfriend, which was starting to take a toll on her life and career.