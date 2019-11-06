‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Offers To ‘Be Your Heaven’ In Angelic Instagram Snap

Playboy model Lexi Wood oozed the perfect combination of sweet and sexy in her latest Instagram snap.

It was just a few hours ago that Wood took to Instagram to share a captivating snap of herself. The photo featured Lexi rocking a satin baby blue lingerie style crop top with spaghetti straps and a wide u-neckline. The silky blue top featured ruching across her bosom and just under her bust and down her side. The top also had distinctly outlined cups that called attention to the model’s bust.

Lexi paired the top with jean bottoms. As the picture cuts off pretty high on her thighs, it is unclear as to whether she was wearing pants or shorts. The gorgeous top, however, was just short enough to give her followers a teasing glimpse of her toned midriff.

The model had one hand twisted and pressed against her hip, with her wrist pointing up and her elbow pointing out, her other arm dangling beside her body. Lexi had her brunette tresses parted down the middle and pulled back with a few loose strands flowing down her face.

The photo featured an interesting background that made it look as if Lexi was standing on top of a bed of clouds with a clear blue sky deep into the distance. There was also a wooden ladder breaking through the cloud bed and going up. It was unclear how tall the ladder was or where exactly it started and ended as it disappeared into the clouds and out of frame at the top of the photo.

Lexi had her head tilted to the side with her lips pursed just enough to flash a hint of her pearly white teeth. She rocked a muted pink lip color and a little black eyeliner.

Depending on how the caption was interpreted, Lexi was either offering to be heaven for her followers or she was encouraging them to be their own heaven.

Between the backdrop and the caption, her 651,000 followers quickly embraced the angelic vibes of the photo.

“What an angel,” one of her followers penned.

A second added, “Highest in the room.”

“You’re my heaven,” a third chimed in.

Loading...

Many of her followers flooded the comments with single-word compliments and heart emojis.

In just a few hours, her followers showered the photo with just shy of 19,000 likes and nearly 150 comments.

Roughly 24 hours prior, Lexi took to Instagram to share an equally beautiful photo of herself rocking a similar top in black. In this snap, however, she ditched the denim and opted for black-and-white plaid pants.