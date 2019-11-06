‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Stirring The Pot As Emily Simpson Says She ‘Causes Issues’

Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson are in agreement.

Kelly Dodd and Emily Simpson believe it is Tamra Judge who has caused the most friction between the cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show on Tuesday, November 5, both Dodd and Simpson accused Judge of stirring the pot amongst the cast. However, they said that she has failed to take any accountability for doing so.

“Tamra is very smart and I think what she does is, she hits the beehive and she runs,” Dodd explained, per Bravo TV.

According to Dodd, Judge has been doing this ever since she joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast years ago.

“But under all of these layers, she has an agenda and that’s to make everyone look bad but herself,” Dodd continued.

Simpson agreed with Dodd and added that because the cast was able to cross-reference their notes in regard to who said what about whom, she was able to come to the realization that Judge was the one who was behind a lot of the issues between her co-stars. Simpson then said that after causing issues with her co-stars, Judge has been known to sit back with clean hands and proclaim her innocence.

Simpson also suspected that Judge maintains relationships with some of her co-stars out of fear.

Throughout Simpson’s two years on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Judge have faced off over a number of issues, including Judge’s statements about Simpson’s weight, and have never been able to establish a true friendship with one another. Meanwhile, after enduring some drama early on in Dodd’s career as a housewife, Judge was able to enjoy a short-lived relationship with her before the two women ultimately suffered a falling out earlier this year while filming Season 14.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge spoke out against Dodd and her Season 14 behavior during her own segment of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show this week. As fans may have seen, Judge and some of her co-stars, including Shannon Beador and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, suggested during the episode that Dodd was able to get away with far more outrageous behavior than any of her co-stars ever could.

“If I did and said the things she does, I would be arrested. Everybody just expects it and just thinks like, ‘Okay, that’s just Kelly being Kelly,'” Judge explained, per Bravo TV.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.