Pamela Anderson Flaunts Insane Cleavage In Floral Dress In Sexy Throwback Photo

Pamela Anderson looked nothing short of amazing in a sexy throwback shot that was shared for her fans earlier today.

The Baywatch star has a huge following on social media and everything that she shares with her followers earns her a lot of attention. While Pamela posts some newer photos and videos for her loyal followers, she also shares a ton of throwback shots which is exactly what she decided to do earlier today. In the gorgeous new image, the blond-haired beauty looks absolutely amazing.

Pamela does not specifically share where exactly she is with her nearly 1 million followers but she can be seen posing outside in the driver’s seat of a car. The photo was taken at an angle and Pamela could be seen leaning against the car door with one of her elbows. The blond bombshell looked directly into the camera while wearing a serious look on her face.

The beauty wore her long tresses down and slightly messy and had on a stunning face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. Anderson showed some major skin for the photo op, wearing an insanely short floral dress that fell off of her shoulders while her toned and tanned legs took center stage. She completed the beautiful shot with a pair of black colored cowboy boots that hit right around her ankle.

In the caption of the black-and-white snapshot, Pamela shared a quote about love. The post has only been live on the actress’ page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 6,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Many of Anderson’s fans took to the comments section of the photo to let Pam know that she looks beautiful while countless others asked when the photo was taken. A few more simply chimed in using flame and heart emoji.

‘Why are you so pretty,” one fan wrote with a series of heart emoji tied to the end.

“Woman crush everyday,” another one of Pamela’s fans commented.

“Bless you for using your Superpowers for good! (I just saw your interview on The View… you were FANTASTIC and a class act! (Too bad they weren’t.) Way to communicate truth with dignity,” a third fan wrote, using a series of flower emoji.

Prior to this throwback shot, The Inquisitr reported that the model rocked a pair of cowboy boots in another sexy throwback, earning her rave reviews from fans.