‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Shares Gender Reveal Video: ‘It’s A Boy’

Leah Messer and her family celebrated a big gender reveal this week, and the Teen Mom 2 star documented it on Instagram. On Wednesday, the mother-of-three revealed that her younger sister, Victoria, was expecting a little boy.

In the triple update, Leah shared a photo of her oldest two daughters, Aleeah aka Gracie and Ali, as they were set to reveal the baby’s gender by popping balloons with colored powder inside.

The girls posed for photos with their aunt and admitted that they were hoping for a boy before grabbing sharp pins and stabbing the balloons. After the blue powder revealed the baby’s gender, both girls got very excited about having a boy join the brood, a first for the family.

Gracie began to scream immediately as tears filled her eyes. The little girl took off running in her excitement as her twin sister, Ali, looked stunned. Ali was also covered with the powder and stayed calm as she tried to brush it off of her outfit.

In the posts, Victoria stood flanked by her nieces while putting her baby bump on display in a black dress. Gracie wore a pair of denim shorts and a white t-shirt for the event, while Ali donned a denim dress with white polka-dots on it.

Leah’s more than 2.2 million fans seemed to be interested in the video and the photos that accompanied it as they gave the post over 51,000 likes and penned more than 300 comments in the first two hours after it was posted online.

“Awe congrats you ladies are finally getting your little prince,” one of Leah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“The powder all over her head hahahaha and their reaction was priceless,” another fan stated.

“How special they all get to grow up together,” a third comment read.

“Awww yay congrats on the baby nephew. Looks like Victoria is super happy,” a fourth person said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah sparked controversy when she posted photos of her three daughters in their Halloween costumes earlier this week.

While the reality star’s youngest daughter, Addie, dressed as a witch with a colorful wig, the twins wore much more grown-up looks for their costumes.

Ali wore a gold fringe outfit and a full face of makeup with crimped hair for her Beyonce costume. Meanwhile, Gracie stole the spotlight wearing a beige sweater dress, thigh-high black boots, dramatic makeup, and a high ponytail for her Ariana Grande look.

It seems that many of Leah Messer’s fans believed the little girl’s style was much too grown up, although it was only for one night.