Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Spending More Romantic Time With Drake One Month After Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City./ rake accepts Top Male Artist onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Kylie Jenner and Drake have been reportedly spending more time together as she continues to enjoy life without Travis Scott.

According to People, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Nice For What” rapper have been considering becoming more than long-time friends with each other. The two have been spotted on multiple occasions over the past month.

A source reportedly told the outlet that Jenner and Drake have decided to make their trips together less platonic. The two have been seeing each other “romantically” over the past few weeks and that a potential relationship may be blossoming in the future. However, another source confirmed to the magazine that the two are “just friends” and that Drake is also close friends with the entire Kardashian/Jenner family.

Drake and Jenner first sparked romantic rumors after Jenner was seen at Drake’s birthday party back in October. Jenner then attended Drake’s Halloween party, and reportedly stayed later than the rest of the crowd that night. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner and Scott went together to Drake’s birthday bash just last year.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017, but decided to end their relationship back in October. Jenner said on her Twitter page that she and Scott were spending time away from each other romantically and focusing on what was best for their daughter, Stormi Webster, 1.

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner said. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since their split, Scott has echoed Jenner’s tweet, stating on social media that his main focus at the moment was his career and his family. A source reportedly told Hollywood Life that Scott is aware that Jenner and Drake have been spending time with each other, but that he hopes their relationship is strictly platonic. He hasn’t, however, made a public remark about the reported new couple.

While Jenner may be spending time with one of Scott’s friends, the exes are still putting on a united front for Stormi’s sake. The two recently spent Halloween together and took Stormi trick-or-treating together for her second spooky holiday. An onlooker revealed that the two were in festive moods and made sure that Stormi enjoyed herself by making their time together as normal as possible.

“They were very involved with Stormi, taking turns rolling her around in a pink, Ariel-themed stroller,” a source said. “They were extremely attentive and had their eyes on her at all times.”

Neither Jenner nor Drake has confirmed that they are romantically involved with each other.