‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers For Season 28 Week 9: Boy Bands & Girl Groups

Dancing with the Stars will air again next Monday with half a dozen couples still in the ABC competition. On November 11, DWTS will be endowed with hits from archetypal boy bands and girl groups.

As an added coup, special guest judges will represent each of those categories, with Emma Bunton — also known as Baby Spice — sitting in for legendary English group The Spice Girls, and always charismatic Joey Fatone personifying *NSYNC. The two superstars will join regular arbiters Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba at the judges’ table.

The upcoming DWTS episode will include two rounds of ballroom dancing. Hit tunes from iconic groups such as En Vogue, TLC, The Pointer Sisters, and The Spice Girls will be played during the routines presented during the first round, while memorable music from boy bands such as the Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block, Boyz II Men, and *NSYNC will front the music for the second round.

Dance genre assignments have already been distributed and the six remaining couples are currently rehearsing, all holding out the hope of winning the coveted mirrorball trophy when this season’s DWTS comes to an end.

American Idol alum and country crooner Lauren Alaina and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, will deliver routines for both the quickstep and the rumba. Pop singer and former Fifth Harmony group member Ally Brooke and her mentor, Sasha Farber, will produce their versions of the samba and jazz dancing, and The Bachelorette Hannah Brown and her mentor, Alan Bersten, will offer their quickstep and their tango on Monday night.

Also still in the competition, actor-comedian Kel Mitchell and professional ballroom dancer Witney Carson will take on the paso doble and the Viennese waltz, and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his mentor, Lindsay Arnold, will dance the Argentine tango and the samba. Finally, prolific actor James Van Der Beek and his pro partner, Emma Slater, will perform both the jive and a jazz combination.

Spoilers for some songs that will play while the remaining contestants as their ballroom pro partners give it their all include The Supremes hit, “You Can’t Hurry Love” and the Spice Girls anthem, “Wannabe.” In addition, En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind” will be heard during the coming week’s competition, as will The Pointer Sisters song “I’m So Excited” and the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way.” New Kids on the Block’s iconic “Step by Step” and the Jonas Brothers’ top single “Only Human” will also be on the roster.

At the end of the evening, the judges’ scores and viewer votes will be calculated at which time the bottom two contestants will be named. After that, Len, Bruno, and Carrie Ann will ultimately determine which one of the bottom two celebrities will stay and which one will go during Week 9 of DWTS’ Season 28.