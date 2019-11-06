‘Riverdale’ Star Lili Reinhart Scores Cameo Appearance In Upcoming ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Film

Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart will make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. Reinhart posted a couple of photos with the cast and crew from the film to Instagram earlier today as a formal announcement.

While Reinhart is best-known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW’s mystery teen drama, Riverdale, she has made quite the splash on the big screen this year. She also starred in the Jennifer Lopez-fronted movie Hustlers. Variety reports that Reinhart will also star in Chemical Hearts for Amazon Studios, which is set for release next year. Outside of her film projects, Reinhart is still in production on the fourth season of Riverdale.

The young actress has been keeping herself busy. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her boyfriend and co-star Cole Sprouse. The Inquisitr recently reported the two were spotted together having a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

As for her role in Charlie’s Angels, Reinhart didn’t spoil anything about it beyond what can be seen from her photographs. The first picture shows the actress standing next to the film’s director, Elizabeth Banks. The two women are wearing matching dark blue jumpsuits emblazoned with the Charlie’s Angels‘ logo. Reinhart’s suit differs from the director’s with pink stripes embellishing the sides and shoulders instead of white. She completes her look with a pair of matching pink Nike sneakers and a natural-makeup look.

In the second image, Reinhart is standing next to a group of her fellow actresses including Naomi Scott and Hailee Steinfeld. Steinfeld previously worked with Banks on the Pitch Perfect films.

“Oh this makes my day! Congrats girl,” commented actress Rebekah Kennedy along with several congratulatory emojis.

One of Reinhart’s fans stated, “but like ur the angel.”

“Wtf I’m like x100 more hyped now,” a third user remarked.

Also pictured in the group photo are athletes Aly Raisman and Chloe Kim. Both women have competed in the Olympics, Raisman for gymnastics and Kim for snowboarding.

Beyond the photographs, Reinhart doesn’t reveal any hints about who her character is or what scene she’ll be present in the film. However, based on her caption stating she was “an angel for a day,” we can assume she will be playing an ally to the film’s leading ladies. It is likely that her scene in the movie will involve the jumpsuits pictured as well.

In the comments section on Instagram, several fans expressed excitement at trying to spot Reinhart while watching the movie.

Charlie’s Angels will be released in theaters on November 15.