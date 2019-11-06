Bikini Bombshell Hannah Palmer Goes Topless, Teasing New 2020 Calendar

Model Hannah Palmer stripped down to nearly nothing in the most recent photo that was shared for her loyal Instagram fans.

The blond bombshell has posed for some of the most high-profile magazines in the world, including Maxim, but she’s most well-known for flooding her Instagram feed with a wide range of NSFW photos and videos — which is exactly what she did earlier today. In the hot new snapshot that was shared for her 1 million fans, Palmer goes for an all-pink look, posing in front of a bubblegum-colored background.

The model did not tell fans exactly where she is in the image, but she appears to be in a studio where she was shooting some stills. In the caption of the photo, Hannah told fans that they can pre-order a copy of her upcoming 2020 calendar, noting that she will sign each and every calendar that is purchased.

The model could be seen kneeling in the photo while rocking a pair of sexy red panties with a polka dot pattern. Her taut tummy is on full display in the image, and Hannah left little to be desired, going totally topless in the shot, covering her chest with her hands. To complete the incredibly sexy look, Palmer wore her long dark locks slicked back in a high ponytail, with one piece of hair falling at the side of her face.

Hannah could also be seen rocking a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

The post has only been live on her page for about an hour but it’s already earned the model a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 14,000 likes and well over 300-plus comments. Many fans commented on the photo to let Hannah know that she looks gorgeous while countless others expressed their excitement over the calendar.

“Buying me a calendar next week,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow so unbelievably sexy Hannah,” a second social media user wrote with a red heart and kissy-face emoji.

“I will definitely getting one, you are stunning,” another one of Palmer’s fans raved.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer appeared to be getting ready for her calendar shoot and luckily, she shared a number of photos of herself in a dressing room where she was getting glammed up. In the snapshot, the model appeared front and center and could be seen applying lipstick to her plump lips. Once again, she wore her long, blond locks slicked back in a high ponytail and looked absolutely flawless.