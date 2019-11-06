‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Offers An Update On Her DUI Case, Find Out If She Has Her Driver’s License

Gina Kirschenheiter updated fans on last night's 'WWHL.'

Gina Kirschenheiter offered an update on her DUI case during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night.

After a caller phoned in, wanting to know why Kirschenheiter was seen driving with her children in her car on The Real Housewives of Orange County amid claims of not having a driver’s license, Kirschenheiter explained that while she did retain her driver’s license immediately after receiving the DUI charge, she ultimately lost her right to drive a car.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen, the mother of three admitted that after being charged with a DUI earlier this year, she didn’t really understand what was going on. So, because of the charge against her, she assumed that she did not have a driver’s license, even when she did. Then, after retaining an attorney to represent her in the case, she learned that she actually was able to drive until going to court.

“At the beginning, I thought that I didn’t have a license and I was also terrified to drive so I just wasn’t driving at all,” she explained.

Although Kirschenheiter did have a full driver’s license for some time, she has since had it revoked.

“I’ve lost my license for a year as a consequence of what I have done,” Kirschenheiter explained. “It’s a huge ramification from a very bad decision that I own and I would implore everybody to not make the same bad decision that I made.

Kirschenheiter was pulled over and charged with DUI in January just before she and her co-stars began filming the currently airing 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which has featured Kirschenheiter discussing the issues with her co-stars, including her attorney friend Emily Simpson.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bravo TV allegedly demanded Kirschenheiter hire a driver for herself during filming on The Real Housewives of Orange County after learning about her DUI charge.

“They don’t want her driving and bringing any more attention to this and they definitely don’t want any more issues like this from her,” a source explained to Radar Online in March.

According to the insider, Kirschenheiter was already in a tense situation after receiving the charge and because of that, her producers reportedly wanted to ensure that she would not be making any poor decisions on their watch, especially if those decisions could be so easily prevented.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.