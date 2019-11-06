‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Admits To Drug Testing The Three Daughters She Shares With Ex-Husband David

Shannon Beador has three teens.

Shannon Beador isn’t messing around when it comes to her daughters’ futures.

During an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, per Bravo TV, on Tuesday, Shannon admitted to making sure that her three teenagers — Sophie, Stella, and Adeline — remain on the straight and narrow path by giving them random drug tests at her Southern California home.

“Let me tell you what a drug test does. If you do a random drug test of your kids, that gives them an out to say, ‘I can’t smoke that vape pen, pot gummy, whatever they’re doing today. I can’t do that today because mom might drug test me tonight,'” Shannon explained.

Shannon shares her three daughters with ex-husband David Beador, who she parted ways with at the end of 2017 after 17 years of marriage. As fans of the Bravo TV series will recall, Shannon and David exposed their marital struggles, including his nine-month affair with another woman, on the show. They attempted to reconcile their marriage years ago but were ultimately unable to make their relationship work.

While Shannon made no mention of her ex-husband during her discussion about drug testing their daughters, she made it clear to her producers during the After Show that she doesn’t hesitate to test her children at all. In fact, as she explained, she could test them two nights in a row if need be.

“I could do it two nights in a row, I could wait two months. I did it three days ago,” she explained. “And I stand in the bathroom as they do it.”

During Shannon’s most recent drug test of her daughters, all three of her children came up negative for 14 drugs.

While some drug tests only screen for two or three drugs, Shannon said she was sure to cover all bases with the best test available.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shannon and her three daughters recently moved into a new home in Southern California after spending their summer at a beach rental nearby. Following the move, Shannon spoke to Bravo TV’s Home & Design about the way in which she’s moved around since her breakup from David.

“I had five days to find a house after David and I separated, so it was just, like, the only one available,” she explained. ” It didn’t feel homey to me. But this new house — the kids love it, and I think it’s gonna be a really happy place for us.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.