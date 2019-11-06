Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top In Rio

Suzy Cortez wasn’t shy about showcasing her rock-hard abs in her latest Instagram photo on Wednesday. The snap featured the Miss BumBum pageant winner rocking some Daisy Dukes in front of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the photo, Suzy wears the tiny denim shorts paired with a skimpy knotted crop top that boasted tan and white vertical stripes down it. The model’s washboard abs are on full display in the picture, as she accessorizes the look with some sandals with a chunky heel and a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses.

Suzy’s long, dark hair is worn in a deep part and styled in sleek, straight strands for the outing. The social media sensation also appeared to sport a minimal makeup look as she wore a shimmering glow on her face and dark pink lip color.

In the background of the photo, the world-famous monument is seen while Suzy does her best to mimic the pose of the statue. A dark, cloudy sky looms overhead as many other fans are spotted taking in the attraction and snapping photos.

Suzy told her over 2 million followers in the caption of the picture that the statue is “incredible,” and that they should make a trip to visit Christ the Redeemer, which has been named one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

The model’s fans certainly seemed to appreciate the stunning post, as they flocked to the photo to click the like button over 6,300 times while posting 80 comments in less than one hour after it was shared on the platform.

“Beautiful as always,” one of Suzy’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“This is beautiful,” another adoring fan told the Playboy model.

“Nice picture,” a third fan gushed.

“You’re cute my love,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy wore a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes on Instagram earlier in the week as well. In the video, the model with the world-famous booty is seen laying on a white tile floor on top of a pile of money.

She sported a pink string bikini top and also had dollar bills shoved down her shorts while she looked glam in a full makeup look, which included thick eyelashes, pink blush, and a light pink lipstick. Meanwhile, her brunette locks were sprawled out around her on the floor.

That video proved to be very popular among Suzy Cortez’s fans and has racked up over 62,000 views and more than 200 comments to date.