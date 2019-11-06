‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sports Skimpy Bikini In Throwback Instagram Post

The fitness model looked stunning in her throwback photo.

On Wednesday, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain shared a sizzling snap with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The throwback photo, taken prior to her pregnancy, shows the fitness model standing in what appears to be her living room. Lauren gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open. She posed with one of her arms folded across her midsection and played with a strand of her hair.

The stunner sizzled in a crocheted, olive green bikini, that left little to the imagination. She flaunted her fit physique in the tiny two-piece, much to the delight of her audience. Her amazing curves and washboard abs were put on full display. The personal trainer also a wore a pair of nude platform heels that accentuated her incredibly toned legs.

For the photo, the blonde bombshell styled her long hair in a deep middle part. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Lauren advertised for her six week fitness program, starting on November 17. According to Lauren’s website, participants of the challenge are given instructions for an intense workout regimen and nutritional meal plans.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 8,000 likes. Many of Lauren’s dedicated followers also took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left fire emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“What a dream of a body you are amazing,” gushed an admirer.

“You look amazing girl,” wrote a different fan, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are so inspiring and my body goals,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

A few followers also noted that they were looking forward to Lauren’s fitness challenge.

“Can’t wait to start the challenge!!!!! Soo excited,” said a commenter.

The registered nurse engaged with her followers by replying to some of the comments.

This isn’t the first time that Lauren has posted a tantalizing throwback photo on Instagram. Earlier this week, the stunner metaphorically drove fans wild by uploading a video of herself in a skimpy black swimsuit. In the video, she faced away from the camera, showing off her perky derriere. Lauren revealed, in the post’s caption, that the clip was filmed four months ago when she was just 12 weeks pregnant. That post has been viewed over 110,000 times since its upload.