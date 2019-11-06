UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Gets Sweaty With ‘Bestie’ Brittney Palmer In Purple Sports Bra And Leggings

UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer showed off their post-workout sweat today in a cute clip Celeste shared on her Instagram account.

In the video, which was a paid partnership with Sweet Sweat, both Celeste and Palmer are wearing workout clothes after a workout, and several other people are visible in the background. Celeste wears a small purple sports bra that shows off a hint of cleavage with matching low-rise cropped workout leggings with sheer ruched insets in the legs. Her long, brown hair hangs in waves over one shoulder. On her face, she has on sunglasses, and she wears a scrunchie and a brace around her wrist. In the video, Celeste pulls off a neoprene waist slimmer. Sweat is visible on both the bra and the waist of the leggings.

Palmer also shows off the same product. In the video, she’s wearing a halter style gray sports bra, which she pairs with matching gray workout leggings. Both garments are darkened with sweat. Palmer’s hair is atop her head in a messy bun, which is secured with a scrunchie. The octagon girl accessorizes with a gold necklace and sunglasses.

The video also featured the opening notes of the Nintendo Super Mario Brothers theme. In her caption, Celeste called Palmer “that one friend” as well as her “bestie,” and she gave her followers a code to try their own Sweet Sweat waist trimmer at a discount.

Fans loved the post with more than 21,000 Instagram users liking it in less than an hour after Celeste shared it. Dozens also dropped comments about how much they enjoyed seeing the two UFC ring girls together outside of work.

“Don’t mess with you two!!” wrote one follower.

“Sweating like a bosssssss,” Celeste replied to the comment.

“NINTENDO SUPER MARIA SISTERS… MARIA & LINGUINI THE CUTEST BFFs…..” replied another fan who also included several laughing emoji with the comment.

“Trop trop belle @ariannyceleste. How do you do to be so wonderful? From France,” an international follower asked including several kiss emoji along with the flag of France.

“Happy I’m following you, can’t get enough of this @ariannyceleste,” replied another happy fan.

In addition to sponsored posts like the video of herself and Palmer, Celeste also often promotes her 2020 calendar. The Inquisitr previously reported that Celeste shared all the details about the product with Maxim. On that post, Palmer claimed that Celeste broke the internet with a sensual, carefully posed nude photograph, which features in the calendar.