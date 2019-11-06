Donald Trump’s Spiritual Adviser, Paula White, Says President’s Opponents Use ‘Sorcery And Witchcraft’

Donald Trump‘s spiritual adviser, Paula White, a recent addition to the White House, offered a prayer Tuesday alongside other Christian leaders. The prayer took aim at the president’s opponents and accused them of using sorcery and being aligned with evil spirits, Newsweek reports.

“Lord, we ask you to deliver our president from any snare, any setup of the enemy, according to Ephesians 6:12. Any persons [or] entities that are aligned against the president will be exposed and dealt with and overturned by the superior blood of Jesus,” she said.

“Whether it’s the spirit of Leviathan, a spirit of Jezebel, Abaddon, whether it’s the spirit of Belial, we come against the strongmen, especially Jezebel, that which would operate in sorcery and witchcraft, that which would operate in hidden things, veiled things, that which would operate in deception.”

Alongside White were Christian leaders Cindy Jacobs, Dave Kabul and Dutch Sheets.

Despite White’s support from such figures, other evangelical leaders believe that White’s “prosperity gospel” message — the belief that God will bless them financially for their devotion — conflicts with the Bible’s teachings. Prosperity preachers often encourage believers to donate their ministries, which has led to some accusing the movement of being a pyramid scheme.

Per The Week, the prosperity gospel has been criticized for preying on the poor. Individuals making less than $10,000 per year are reportedly twice as likely to adhere to prosperity gospel compared to people making $35,000 to $50,000 per year. White herself has been criticized as a grifter after engaging in a scam, mirroring accusations against the president’s pre-White House business, Trump University, which was described as a “fraudulent scheme” that targeted the elderly and uneducated.

‘To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.’ — Trump’s faith adviser and ‘Righteous Gemstones’ character come to life Paula White is now an official White House employee pic.twitter.com/BdESRzoRPe — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 5, 2019

Despite the controversy over White, she joined the Trump administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative last week. She is Trump’s longtime personal pastor and recently revealed that the pair had plans to create a glass cathedral back in 2006. Although the project never materialized, White and Trump have worked together many times since. White prayed with Trump before he accepted the Republican nomination in 2016 and wrote and delivered the invocation at Trump’s January 2017 presidential inauguration.

White evangelical Christians remain one of Trump’s most important bases and appear to be unwavering in their support of the president, despite the impeachment probe into his controversial behavior. Per a poll last month by the Public Religion Research Institute, 99 percent of Republican evangelicals are opposed to the current impeachment inquiry into Trump and the president’s removal from office.