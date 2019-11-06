Irina Shayk Shows Off Wet Bar In Tiny Orange Bikini On Instagram

Irina Shayk took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to give her followers a glimpse at her fancy wet bar, but she ended up showing off a lot more than that in the process. The 33-year-old model snapped a mirror selfie in front of the bar, revealing that she was wearing a bright orange bikini. The look showed off her dark tan and her super-toned body, and sent her fans into a frenzy.

The selfie showed Irina standing in front of a dark brown, wooden wet bar filled with crystal clear glasses, lemons, limes, bottle openers, a perfume bottle, a candle, and various bottles of liquor. While the camera focused on the bar, fans likely noticed the star standing in the background.

Irina stood with her legs slightly apart and one hip cocked in front of a white bed, a black end table, and a black chair. She rocked a neon orange bikini top with a deep neckline that likely exposed a fair bit of cleavage, although her phone was positioned in a way that blocked the view. She paired the top with matching orange bottoms that sat high on her hips, showing off her lean legs. Irina’s killer abs and all-over bronzed skin made the look all the more entrancing.

Irina finished off the look with a gold bracelet or watch on her wrist. Her head was cut off in the photo, but a portion of her dark hair could be seen framing the lower half of her head.

The post garnered more than 374,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within just 18 hours. In the comments section, fans and friends gushed over Irina’s seemingly flawless physique.

“ON DEM ROCK HARD ABS MORE LIKE IT!” creative director Jeremy Scott wrote, playing a bit on Irina’s caption.

“Omg… Cheers Beauty!!” one fan said.

“Nice selection tho! Lemme know if you need someone to prepare the drinks! You still can shake ’em,” another fan cheekily offered.

“Beautiful body,” one user wrote.

Many fans simply expressed their admiration for the star using flame, heart-eye, and thumbs-up emoji.

Tuesday evening’s mirror selfie is just one recent bit of proof that Irina knows how to drive her fans wild. As The Inquisitr reported, earlier this week Irina stood alongside Stella Maxwell in another Instagram post in which the women rocked black swimwear looks. Irina opted to go with a high-cut black one-piece that revealed a dangerous amount of her long, lean legs.