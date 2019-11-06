The ‘RHOC’ Cast Suggests Kelly Dodd Gets Away With Far More Than They Do On The Show

The 'RHOC' cast doesn't believe they are all treated equally.

Is Kelly Dodd treated differently than her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars?

During the Tuesday night episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke opened up about their thoughts on the way in which Dodd is supposedly able to get away with far more than they do on the show.

“If I were at a lunch and I got up from the table and I said, ‘F*ck all of you,’ I’d still be trying to explain myself. But Kelly Dodd can come back to the table and have lunch,” Beador explained to producers of her co-star’s antics.

Throughout the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd has exhibited questionable behavior and actually hit two of her co-stars — Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter — in their heads during production. As fans of the series will recall, Dodd first hit Beador with a mallet during a cast trip to the Miraval Resort in Arizona, as she wore a large bowl on her head. Then, after Kirschenheiter told Dodd that she shouldn’t have gotten physical with Beador, Dodd took aim at her by slapping her in the back of her head with her hand.

“If I did and said the things she does, I would be arrested. Like, everybody just expects it and just thinks like, ‘Okay, that’s just Kelly being Kelly,'” Judge noted.

According to Windham-Burke, Dodd simply gets away with “more than any” of the other members of the show.

As for why this is happening, Beador suspected that some of her co-stars were afraid to stand up to Dodd. However, Beador made it clear that she had no fear of her longtime co-star. Beador also encouraged Dodd to come after her.

In response to her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars’ comments about her behavior on the show, Dodd said that when it comes to the things she’s said that have caused the most drama on the show, she’s been completely honest. She also defended herself against her co-stars’ claims about her taking low blows at them.

“I’m just giving the facts. They all say, ‘You go for the low blow.’ No. I’m giving facts. The facts are the facts,” Dodd explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dodd’s co-stars are no longer surprised by her behavior and constant disses.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.