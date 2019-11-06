Constance Nunes Rocks Tiny Black Dress While Sitting On A Throne Made From Wrenches

Constance Nunes wowed fans on Wednesday as she showcased her gorgeous good looks in a black dress while sitting on a throne made of wrenches at the SEMA Auto Show.

The Game of Thrones style chair was a part of the Craftsman tool display at the show, where Constance made an appearance to sign autographs for fans and check out the cool cars.

The model stunned in her tiny ensemble, which boasted a short skirt and a low-cut neckline to flaunt her ample cleavage, toned arms, and long, lean legs.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star wore her long, chestnut brown hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back, as she beamed a smile for the camera.

Constance also stole the show with her makeup look, rocking defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow on her famous face. She added some pink blush on her cheeks and a dark berry lipstick on her plump pout as well.

The car mechanic accessorized her look with some large gold hoop earrings and bright, white sneakers as she showed off her modeling skills by posing with one arm leaning on the throne and one foot on the ground.

In the background of the snap other car enthusiasts can be seen as they check out some custom vehicles. In the caption of the photograph, Constance asked her nearly 400,000 followers for recommendations about what cars and celebrities she should check out while at the show.

The post proved to be a popular one for Constance, as it clocked over 10,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in the first hour after it was uploaded to the platform.

“Did someone take the time to weld that together?” one of Constance’s Instagram followers asked in the comments section of the post.

“She’s the total package,” another adoring fan stated.

“Would’ve thought a girl like you would have a better thrown [sic] than that,” a third comment read.

“Man you have long legs,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance has been hitting up a lot of car shows as of late, and recently posted a photo of herself proudly showing off the vintage Ford Mustang that she rebuilt during one of the shows.

Fans who follow Constance know that she lovingly refers to the car as “baby stang,” and that she loves to showcase it whenever she gets the chance.

Constance Nunes wore a black-and-red, floral floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit for the photo, which has raked in nearly 19,000 likes to date.