Jeffrey Epstein Reportedly Had ‘Unexplained’ Injuries On Wrists And Shoulder

Although the death of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was ruled a suicide by New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson, many people remain unconvinced. Given Epstein’s vast connections to the wealthy and famous, including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, theories continue to swirl around the possibility that Epstein was murdered.

During an interview with Fox News, Epstein’s brother, Mark, revealed that the 66-year-old had “unexplained” injuries that were discovered during the autopsy. Mark is calling on the Department of Justice to release all forensic medical examiner files connected to his brother’s death to examine independently.

Epstein’s autopsy revealed three bone fractures in his neck, which were deemed to be due to suicide via strangulation, BBC News reported. But autopsy files provided to Fox News reportedly reveal additional injuries: two contusions on both of Epstein’s wrists, a deep muscle hemorrhaging of his left shoulder, and an abrasion on his left forearm.

“Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained,” Mark said.

According to famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden, who Mark hired to examine the autopsy results, it’s too early to tell if the wrist and shoulder injuries are due to homicide.

“Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred. The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it.”

We are renewing our appeal for any possible victims of Jeffrey Epstein to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI. If you have been victimized by Epstein, we would really like to hear from you. pic.twitter.com/SiNPeh2TWS — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) August 28, 2019

Mark claims that attempts to obtain Epstein’s complete file from Sampson have yet to gain him any information. Despite being told to go through the DOJ and subsequently filing “appropriate requests,” Mark says he has been given the runaround and, so far, hasn’t heard back about anything.

Loading...

“I’ve done the appropriate requests with Justice twice, and have heard nothing. I was told someone is looking into it,” he said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Baden recently suggested that the fractures on the left and right sides of Epstein’s larynx — as well as the fracture on his left hyoid bone — are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide. Baden claims that in 50 years, he has not seen such injuries in a hanging.

Although it should be noted that Baden did not perform Epstein’s autopsy, he did attend it and continues to shed doubt on the conclusion that the 66-year-old disgraced financier took his own life.