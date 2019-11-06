Rapper T.I. Says He Goes To His Daughter’s Gynecologist Appointments To Ensure Her Hymen Is Intact

T.I. is getting dragged on Twitter for the revelation.

Rapper T.I. has revealed that he accompanies his 18-year-old daughter, Deyjah, to her gynecologist appointments so that he can be kept up to speed on the integrity of her hymen and be sure she’s still a virgin, The Metro reports.

Being interviewed on the Ladies Like Us with Nazanin And Nadia podcast, T.I. (real name: Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr.), was asked if he had given his kids “the talk.”

Responding, T.I. noted that many parents regret not protecting their kids as much as they might have. Then, he dropped a bombshell revelation.

“Deyjah’s 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself. And yes, not only have we had the conversation, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

He also noted that the visits are tied to her birthdays, noting that, on the day after her birthday party, there will be a Post-It note on the refrigerator door indicating that a gynecologist appointment is on the table for that day.

The hosts were incredulous, laughing at T.I.’s statement. One of the hosts replied, “I’m done with you right now.”

T.I. went on to note that, due to the sensitive and private nature of these types of examinations — as well as patient confidentiality in general (Deyjah is, at 18, an adult) — Deyjah’s doctor was reluctant to share the results without Deyjah signing some paperwork. T.I. said that Deyjah signed the forms without hesitation.

There is little connection between the integrity of a woman’s hymen and her virginity. A girl or woman can break her hymen through tampon insertion, bicycle riding, any number of other reasons unrelated to sexual intercourse.

T.I., for his part, seemed to indicate that he’s aware of this, although he doesn’t necessarily put much stock in it. The rapper said that when confronted with this medical reality, he reminds the doctor that his daughter doesn’t ride horses or play sports. “[I tell him,] just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.'”

Over on Twitter, T.I. is getting dragged mercilessly, with the phrase “She’s 18” being a trending topic in the United States.

“She’s 18. A legal ADULT. Policing her vagina isn’t ‘good’ parenting it’s being controlling. She’s grown. He’s weird,” tweeted one user.

“That doctor should have his license revoked. There is no legitimate medical test for virginity and no legitimare [sic] medical reason to test for it,” tweeted another.

T.I., for his part, claimed that men aren’t interested in virgins because of “all that work.”