Ron Perlman Files For Divorce After 38 Years Of Marriage, Was Seen Kissing Actress Allison Dunbar In May

Ron Perlman and his jewelry designer wife are getting a divorce after 35 years of marriage. The filing comes nearly six months after Perlman kissed his StartUp co-star Allison Dunbar, according to a People report.

The Golden Globe-winning actor filed the petition at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The couple wed in 1981 on Valentine’s Day. Opal Stone Perlman, 68, and her 69-year-old husband separated on May 10 of this year. They share two children — a 35-year-old daughter named Blake and a 29-year-old son Brandon. The entire family walked the red carpet at the premiere of Hellboy II: The Golden Army in 2008, and that is the last time the couple and their children were photographed out together.

Page Six reported that the legal filing came amid swirling rumors about Perlman and Dunbar since pictures of them kissing came out on May 15, which is just five days after court documents show that the Perlmans separated. The photos of the co-stars kissing were snapped outside of Alexander Steakhouse in Pasadena, California. In the images, Allison wore a large diamond engagement ring. However, it’s unclear if Ron and his co-star’s kissing is what led to the demise of the nearly four-decade marriage.

Nearly a year ago, Dunbar shared some pictures of herself and her StartUp co-star at the Soho House in Hollywood, and they appeared to have a good time there together. However, since then, Dunbar hasn’t included any pictures of Perlman.

Perlman and Dunbar star together in a web television series called StartUp, which follows the world of an idea based on cryptocurrency. Ron joined the show, which currently has three seasons, in season two as Wes Chandler. In season 3, Dunbar joined as Wes’s longtime trusted lawyer and friend, Kelly. She posted at least one picture of them as their characters from the set in 2018.

Loading...

In addition to her role on the web series, Dunbar also had parts in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and The Sopranos. Ron has a long acting career with credits beginning in the mid-1970s. He earned the Golden Globe Award for his work as Vincent on the television series Beauty and the Beast, which ran from 1987 to 1990.

As for Perlman, the last time he shared a picture of Opal on Instagram was a regram of their daughter Blake. In the post, Blake shared a throwback photo of her mother from 1987.

“Sumthin my daughter posted. Whudisit throwback Tuesday or sumthin? Repost from @blake_perlman using @RepostRegramApp – #parents… c1987,” Perlman wrote in his caption.