‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Accuses Emily Simpson’s Husband, Shane, Of Suggesting She Is ‘Dumb’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke revealed the shocking moment during the 'RHOC: After Show.'

Braunwyn Windham-Burke reportedly recently endured an awkward off-camera moment with Shane Simpson, the husband of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Emily Simpson.

During Tuesday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County: After Show, Braunwyn opened up about her experience with Shane, explaining that when cameras weren’t rolling for Season 14 of the show, he approached her and questioned her about whether or not she was as dumb as he felt she was acting.

“The first time he met me, off-camera, he actually said to me, the first words out of his mouth, ‘Are you really this dumb or is it an act?'” Braunwyn recalled.

During another moment of the After Show, Emily was seen sitting beside her co-star Kelly Dodd to discuss the on-screen antics of her husband, whom she’s been married to for the past 11 years.

“There isn’t a woman out there that’s married and has been married for a long time that has not said, ‘Yeah, my husband can be a jerk.’ I’m a jerk. He’s a jerk. That’s what marriage is about,” Emily explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County have seen over the past few months, Shane has said and done a number of questionable things within his marriage. Most recently, he was seen blowing the scent of bread in Emily’s direction as she attempted to follow a strict diet. This moment took place during what was supposed to be a romantic dinner date between them.

Braunwyn is in her first year as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County. So far, she appears to be fitting in well. Meanwhile, Emily and Shane are in their second year on the show, and they continue to face backlash over the way in which he acts toward her.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emily and Shane’s dinner date on the latest episode of the show seemed to suggest that Shane was mocking and teasing Emily about her weight. However, in one particular moment from the episode, he actually appeared to be quite supportive of Emily. He informed her that she should be eating the bread on their table because she’s “earned it.”

Emily has not yet responded publicly to Braunwyn’s claim about Shane suggesting she was dumb during an off-camera moment earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 is currently airing on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.