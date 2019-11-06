‘American Music Awards’ Performers To Include Taylor Swift, Lizzo & Billie Eilish

It was announced that three of the biggest female performers in the music business will take the stage at the American Music Awards — Taylor Swift, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish. Also joining the aforementioned powerhouse performers are Camilla Cabello and Dua Lipa, reported Entertainment Tonight.

This year’s big awards show will be a first for both Eilish and Lizzo, who will take the stage to perform at the event. Both women are also nominated in the category of New Artist of the Year.

Also appearing will be Selena Gomez, who returns to live performing after a two-year hiatus. Entertainment Tonight reported the singer and actress will debut two new songs on the awards show, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Gomez’s latest release took her four years to make. This length of time was required for her songs to be candid and authentic regarding many of the experiences she has had, in both her personal and professional lives.

Swift will also be honored with the Artist of the Decade Award. In honor of her accomplishments, she will perform a medley of her biggest hits on the AMA stage.

The honorees that evening will include some of the biggest stars in music. The full list of nominees is below, per Billboard Magazine.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille, “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Halsey, “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Taylor Swift, Lover

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey, “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco, “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown, Experiment

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, Championships

Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding

Travis Scott, Astroworld

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk”

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

A Star Is Born by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The 2019 American Music Awards will air live beginning at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 24 on ABC.