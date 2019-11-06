Stassie Karanikolaou Strips Down To Yellow String Bikini, Opens Banana On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Stassie Karanikolaou glowed in the Los Angeles, California sunlight in a new Instagram post on Tuesday evening. The 22-year-old entrepreneur shared a photo on her feed of herself rocking a skimpy yellow bikini as she unpeeled a banana, and her fans gushed over the breathtaking look.

The snap showed Stassie standing outdoors in front of a cream-colored wall, a white-framed window, and some gorgeous red flowers. Her stunning body was on full display in a minuscule yellow bikini. The top of the two-piece featured triangular cups and a deep neckline, causing her voluptuous cleavage to peek out at the center. Stassie’s matching bikini bottoms featured strings that sat high on her hips, showing off her toned legs. Meanwhile, her toned and tan tummy was left totally exposed, as the front of the bikini remained low on her waist.

The model accessorized her bikini look with only a dainty, sparkling silver bracelet on one wrist and a pair of small hoop earrings that glistened in the sun. Her blond locks were pulled up into a high ponytail. Stassie’s makeup look was natural, including darkened brows, orange-brown eyeshadow, and a nude-colored lipstick.

Stassie cocked one hip out and looked off into the distance as she gently unpeeled a banana in her hands.

In the caption, Stassie revealed that her collaboration with TJ Swim is available to shop now, including her yellow bikini.

The post garnered more than 500,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments in just 16 hours. Fans and friends left a ton of praise for the young bombshell.

Fellow Instagram model Amber Asaly called Stassie “hot stuff” and joked that she wished she were the banana. Many other fans agreed that they were jealous of the fruit.

“That’s Hot,” Paris Hilton wrote with lightning bolt emoji.

Loading...

“HI HELLO OMGL UR SO F***ING PRETTY,” a fan said.

Another fan said Stassie was “everything.”

Many of Stassie’s followers simply left heart-eye and fire emoji in the comments to express their admiration for the star.

Stassie has been promoting her swim collection, which launched on Tuesday, for the past week. In addition, one of her closest friends, Kylie Jenner, shared a few videos on her Instagram stories in which she showed off a few of the pieces from the collection. In one video, Kylie tried on a pink bikini with a triangle top and bottoms with thick straps on the sides, as The Inquisitr previously reported.