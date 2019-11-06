Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Exposes Perky Derriere In Progress Pictures

The fitness model shared impressive progression pictures on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez provided her 643,000 Instagram followers with some fitness inspiration by sharing progress pictures, taken three years apart.

In her most recent picture, the fitness trainer is seen taking a mirror selfie in front of a white wall. Savannah flaunted her fabulous figure in a black sports bra and thong underwear. She turned away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. She accessorized the look with white-and-silver tennis shoes. For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her highlighted hair in a deep side part. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour and glowing highlighter.

The following image, taken at a gym, shows Savannah sporting similar clothing while posing the same way. The main difference between the images is that her previous look was significantly less muscular. In addition, she opted for a full face of makeup and slicked back her hair in a ponytail for the second picture.

In the caption, Savannah emphasized the importance of taking progress pictures. She explained that, prior to snapping her recent mirror selfie, she was under the impression that her body looked relatively the same. The fitness model confided that she has gained approximately 20 pounds through vigorous training, and is rather impressed with the results. She proceeded to urge her female followers to not be afraid of gaining weight. She claimed that the best way to build muscle is to go on a caloric-surplus diet.

Many of Savannah’s fans stated that they appreciated her message in the comments section.

“Admire you so much, I’ve been inspired by your workouts, after 2 pregnancies it has not been easy, but seeing this progress of a beautiful female girl helps me not give up. [Thanks] for sharing this,” wrote a fan.

“I needed this today thank you!!!” chimed in a different commenter.

Some followers also took the time to compliment the stunner.

“Girl you are so perfect,” gushed an admirer.

“WOW such an amazing change!” said another Instagram user, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Savannah graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it has been liked more than 13,000 times since having been uploaded.

This isn’t the first time that Savannah has posted content on Instagram in order to help her followers find the motivation to get in shape. Last month, the fitness coach uploaded a post-workout video wherein she showed off her washboard abs.