Gwen Stefani Gets ‘Sabotaged’ By Blake Shelton, But He Makes Up For It With Sweet Moment

Gwen Stefani reached out to Blake Shelton for advice, but he didn't help her out.

Gwen Stefani called Blake Shelton out for failing to respond to one of her text messages, and what she said had her boyfriend jokingly confessing to being a saboteur.

Gwen and Blake have tried to put their romantic feelings for one another aside as they compete to win Season 17 of The Voice. However, this clearly hasn’t been easy for the coaches. In addition to occasionally getting affectionate on the show and gushing about how much they love one another, they sometimes help each other out. In one of Gwen’s recent Instagram posts, the No Doubt frontwoman reveals one way she tried to get guidance from Blake. It’s a behind-the-scenes video of Gwen and Blake chatting with their fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Gwen is standing beside Blake and talking to the group about the Knockout Rounds, which are always stressful for The Voice coaches. They’re forced to pair up the singers on their teams for two back-to-back performances. After both singers in each pairing have performed, the coaches can only choose one to keep on their team.

According to Gwen Stefani, she reached out to Blake Shelton via text for advice on who to pair together on her team. She explained to Kelly Clarkson and John Legend that she wanted his assistance because it would be too painful to make the decision herself. As she was recounting what happened, Blake Shelton interrupted to make a confession.

“I sabotaged her,” he said.

“He didn’t even respond to my text!” Gwen continued.

However, the quartet of coaches had a good laugh at Blake’s inadvertent act of “sabotage.”

Some fans responded to Gwen’s post by telling her that she should rely on her own instincts instead of turning to Blake for advice.

“Stop boo! You know what to do, You don’t need help,” wrote one of Gwen’s followers.

Others responded by expressing their love for Gwen and Blake.

“You and your cowboy are adorable together, love you two together,” remarked one fan.

Luckily for Blake, he made up for his failure to assist Gwen on Monday night’s episode of The Voice. Gwen Stefani shared a second video on her Instagram page of a moment on the show where Blake did offer her some advice, and what he had to say had her in tears. It came after two of Gwen’s team members, Destiny Rayne and Rose Short, had finished their Knockout performances. Blake was addressing Rose.

“Rose, I couldn’t be happier for you, that you have Gwen as your coach,” he said. “Because I’ve had Gwen as my best friend, and I can see the effect that it has on somebody, the way she helps you to believe in yourself.”

“I guess I’m going to cry over here,” Gwen responded.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blake Shelton created another memorable moment on Monday night’s episode of The Voice when he had Lauren Hall, a singer he stole from Kelly Clarkson, perform Clarkson’s song “Breakaway” for her Knockout round.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC. Next week, the Live Playoffs will begin.