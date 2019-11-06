Ariel Winter Hilariously Flubs Line From ‘The Shining’ While Twinning With Sarah Hyland In New Video

Ariel Winter doesn’t always get her lines right. The actress hilariously botched an iconic phrase from The Shining in a new video that has fans cracking up.

The clip was shared to Instagram on Wednesday, November 6 by Ariel’s Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, who also made an appearance with her onscreen sister in the video. The pair appeared to be on the set of their hit sitcom, where both Sarah and Ariel often share behind-the-scenes photos and videos on social media. The ladies were twinning in plush tan teddy coats, which was likely what inspired their attempted remake at the horror movie’s popular scene.

Sarah and Ariel stood side-by-side in the Instagram video, staring down the camera with semi-serious looks on their faces before belting out the famous words.

“Come play with us Danny,” the pair say in unison — or, at least, that’s how it was supposed to go.

As it turns out, Ariel didn’t exactly pull off the scene. As opposed to the familiar words uttered by the Grady twins in The Shining, the 21-year-old actually said “come play with us, Daddy” — and Sarah was quick to call her out for the flub.

“Did you say ‘daddy?'” she asked, to which Ariel confirmed that that was, in fact, what she said.

“I thought that’s what you said?” she quizzically responded.

“Danny…you haven’t seen ‘The Shining?'” Sarah questioned.

The brunette paused for a second, realizing her slip-up, before letting out a simple “oh,” causing Sarah to burst into a fit of laughter.

In just two hours since going live to Instagram, the video has been viewed over 500,000 times. Fans couldn’t help but join Sarah in her laughter at Ariel’s amusing mix-up.

“Hahahaha this made my day,” one person wrote, while another said that they were “dying laughing.”

Even their Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was behind the camera for the short clip, admitted that the video was “making me howl!!!!”

“This should win an Emmy. And a Tony,” said Emily V. Gordon, the writer behind the 2017 romance film The Big Sick, to which Hyland responded that she would definitely be submitting the video for consideration.

Others expressed their disbelief that Ariel had never watched The Shining, though Sarah quickly edited the caption of her post to confirm that her co-star had, in fact, seen the film.

“She just thought I told her to say daddy instead of Danny,” she wrote.