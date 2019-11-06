Kelly Ripa Makes Out With A Pillow Resembling Husband Mark Consuelos For Hilarious Instagram Clip

Kelly Ripa was seen getting a bit handsy with a pillow that resembled her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Wednesday. The video was posted to the Instagram account of Live with Kelly and Ryan, and showed the talk show host snuggled up to her “bae.”

In the video, Kelly sports a tight, long-sleeved red dress as she sits on a sofa in her dressing room. The TV personality is seen looking off to the side and smiling in a flirty manner as she looks at something off-camera.

Kelly throws pieces of food at the object, and even has a rose tossed at her from off-screen. Later, it’s revealed that Kelly’s “bae” is actually the hilarious pillow in the shape of a man that sports Mark’s photo on it. Kelly has shown the pillow in multiple social media updates, but in the recent clip, she goes as far as to wrap her arms around it and begin making out with it.

The television personality has her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves for the video, while she accessorizes her look with some layered gold necklaces. The social media fan favorite also sported a full face of makeup, which included dark, thick eyelashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink lipstick.

Fans appeared to find the video funny, and watched it over 6,000 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“So romantic even with a cut out love you both,” one Instagram follower wrote in the comments section of the post.

“This is the love story I want to see on tv,” another fan joked.

“That color is perfect for u, always gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Clearly Mark needs to come home more often,” a fourth person quipped.

Loading...

A few hours before Kelly’s pillow-kissing video went up, the show’s Instagram account posted a video of her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, making fun of his own love affair — with pizza.

The video revealed that Ryan was calling his own bae, which happened to be a pizza. He smiled and blew a kiss at the cheesy pizza while also making a heart shape with his hands, and even giving the food its own red rose.

Fans who follow Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest online know that the pair are often filming goofy videos for their viewers, and have no problem poking fun at themselves in the process.