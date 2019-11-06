Katie Holmes Flaunts Abs In Shimmery Bra & Gold Pants

In a rare new photo, actress Katie Holmes showed off her enviable figure while baring her abs for the camera.

According to Daily Mail, Katie serves as the covergirl for the December issue of Shape Magazine. While Holmes herself has already shared a photo from the magazine cover on her own Instagram page, she left out a few of the sexier shots in the spread, which can currently be seen over on the Daily Mail site. In one of the racier pics that was taken by photographer Alexei Hay, Holmes sizzled in a rare ab-baring shot.

In the sizzling new snapshot, Katie posed on a rooftop in New York City. The actress looked nothing short of stunning while wearing her long, dark locks down and slightly messy. She also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and smoky eye makeup. Katie looked directly into the camera for the photo op, flashing a slight smile and playfully running one hand through her hair.

The normally conservatively dressed actress left little to the imagination in a sexy ensemble that included a shimmery bra that exposed Holmes’ toned and tanned abs, as well as a decent amount of cleavage. The brunette bombshell completed her sultry look with a pair of high-waisted gold pants that hit just above her navel. The mother of one accessorized the glamorous look with a gold bracelet.

In the interview itself, she chatted about her workout regimen, which includes spinning almost every morning at home. Holmes also admitted that she sometimes includes her daughter, Suri Cruise, in the exercise routine. As mentioned before, Katie shared the cover photo from the spread with fans on social media while thanking the publication for including her in the issue.

In the cover image, the 40-year-old rocked another shimmery outfit, this time a silver dress that hugged her every curve. The stunning ensemble featured a low-cut neck and offered a little view of cleavage. The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 14,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

Loading...

“Lots a magazine covers and well deserved! You haven’t changed in twenty years! Just stunning,” one of Katie’s fans commented.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another social media user wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end.

“You Are Gorgeous,” a third fan pointed out.