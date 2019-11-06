Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Flirty Bedroom Selfie

Instagram sensation Niece Waidhofer left little to the imagination in her last Instagram update. The brunette bombshell shared a selfie that put all of her curves on display in a skimpy pair of lingerie.

The update showed Niece kneeling on her bed. The selfie captured her in a mirror across from her bed, showing off her back side as well as her front. The beauty’s outfit didn’t leave much to the imagination, as she was about to spill out of the tiny bra, which featured straps that tied around her neck. The panties were just as revealing, appearing to be nothing more than a few straps crossing over cheeks. She also wore a pair of black thigh-high stockings to complete the look. Niece spread her legs and arched her back for the snap — a pose that showcased her slender waist and perky derrière.

As usual, Niece’s flawless makeup included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. She wore her long hair in loose waves around her shoulders. The stunner opted for no accessories and let the look be all about her body in the strappy number. The photo captured her flashing a coquettish smile and giving the camera flirty wink.

As she is known to do, Niece rambled a bit in her caption about physics and cake. Her posts don’t have to make sense to get a reaction from her one million followers. Some of her fans explained that her captions were at least part of the reason why they follower her.

“Your captions are the reason I have an Instagram,” one admirer joked.

“You are literally the funniest person I (don’t actually) know,” quipped another.

Other fans complimented Niece on how hot she looked in the snap.

“You look beautiful. Have a great rest of your day,” wrote another admirer.

“Wow what a gorgeous looking lady and your body is amazing,” another fan commented.

It’s no secret that Niece likes to put her body on display. Her Instagram page is filled with semi-nude shots of her wearing as little as possible. Lately, she has thrilled her followers with dozens of photos in which she is wearing an array of tantalizing lingerie. For Halloween, she flaunted her curves in a devil costume that hugged her every curve.

Niece also appears to enjoy playing around with mirrors to get as much coverage from every photo as she can. One of her most popular snaps in recent weeks showed her snapping an enticing rear view selfie.