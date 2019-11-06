‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Her Curves In A Revealing Slingshot Bodysuit

Russian bombshell Nata Lee, who has been dubbed the sexiest DJ in the world, lived up to her title in a new post where she sizzled in a revealing white slingshot bodysuit. The picture was posted under the account of her boyfriend and modeling agent, Aleksandr Mavrin.

Though some might raise their eyebrows at the stunner dating her agency co-founder, it has helped propel the blond beauty into the spotlight, and she currently boasts over 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Though she is based in Phuket, Thailand, where she DJs at club The View, her modeling career has taken her to places like Dubai, Berlin, and the Maldives.

Nata Lee’s latest picture is tagged in Paris, where the stunner has been several times over the past few months. However, though in the city of love, the background appears to be a simple bedroom.

In the shot, the Russian bombshell is perched on the edge of a bed with a dark purple duvet. She has one arm out to stabilize herself, while the other plays with her hair. For her attire, Nata Lee sported the tiniest of white slingshots. The top part features a deep neckline, and it barely covers her chest, exposing a fair amount of sideboob. The bottom features such a high cut that it extends past her bellybutton and connects to the shoulder straps.

The high cut means that her legs are on full display, including her trademark dragon tattoo. In addition, it showcases the killer curve of her hips. Nata Lee completed the outfit with a pair of striped over-the-knee socks, which only added to the sultry vibes of the shot.

Her hair is styled into beachy waves and feature a deep side-part. She wears little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The post earned over 14,500 likes and close to 70 comments. Most of them were compliments for the stunning DJ.

“Beautiful woman,” one fan raved.

“Perfect,” added another.

However, others expressed their envy at Mavrin’s position as both Nata Lee’s photographer and boyfriend.

“Someone has the best job/hobby in the world,” joked one user, with a silly emoji face.

White is one of the favored colors of the Russian bombshell, and Nata Lee recently posted a picture on her own Instagram where she sat on a chair in white undergarments, as covered by The Inquisitr. This time, her hair was styled long and straight, and the ensemble consisted of a spaghetti strap bralette and boyshorts.

She has also posed in a number of other white outfits, like the tank top pictured below.

Those wanting see more of the stunner can check out her Instagram.