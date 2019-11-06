Alexa Collins Sizzles In Tiny Bikini While Driving A Yacht

The model looked stunning as she steered a luxury yacht.

Alexa Collins impressed fans with her latest Instagram update, uploaded on Wednesday.

In the photo, taken in Miami, Florida, the model is seen driving a yacht. The blond bombshell appeared to be extremely focused on the task. She sat upright on the helm seat, as she gripped the steering wheel. Alexa looked off into the distance with a small smile playing on her lips. The background shows clear skies and the beautiful blue ocean.

Despite the fact that most of the world is experiencing fall weather, Alexa looked like an absolute summer goddess. The 24-year-old flaunted her flawless figure in a nude-color bikini, much to the delight of her audience. The tiny two-piece left little to imagination, putting her incredible curves, washboard abs, and long, lean legs on full display.

Alexa also sported a white crochet crop top from the retail company, Revolve. She accessorized the beachy look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a sparkling ring on her middle finger.

Alexa’s long, blond hair was tousled and windblown. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Alexa revealed that, over the past few days, she had been modeling for the luxury motor yacht company, Sunseeker International. The model also confided that she was uneasy taking the helm of the yacht.

Fans seemed to love the post, as it quickly racked up more than 2,000 likes. Many of Alexa’s admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful and breathtaking,” praised a follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

A handful of followers noted that Alexa looked calm while driving the boat.

“You look cool and collected though,” assured a different commenter.

“Best poker face in town,” chimed in another Instagram user.

One admirer also insisted that the model seems like she is a decent yacht driver.

“Are you a good driver bet you did real good,” wrote the fan.

While this is the first time Alexa has shared a photo of herself steering a yacht, she does often post bikini pictures on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show the model wearing revealing swimsuits. Earlier this week, the beauty drove fans metaphorically wild by showing off her unbelievable body in a sage green bikini. That post has been liked over 12,000 times since its upload.