Plus-Size Model Ashley Alexiss Stuns In Lacy Red Corset Top & Matching Panties

Yesterday, model Ashley Alexiss floored her army of social media followers with another insanely sexy shot.

As her fans know, the plus-size model loves to show off her gorgeous figure in a wide-variety of outfits that range from casual to sexy and chic. In the most recent photo that was posted to her page, Alexiss left little to the imagination in one of the hottest outfits that she has ever rocked. In the caption of the new post, the model sent a message to fans by telling them that if you don’t have anything nice to say, you shouldn’t say anything at all.

In the photo itself, Alexiss stood front and center while striking a pose in front of a sheer white curtain. The model playfully placed one finger over her lips and looked directly into the camera. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight while also rocking a beautiful face of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte pink lipstick.

The bombshell also had her stunning figure on full display for the camera in a curve-hugging red corset top that featured black lace detailing including flowers. Alexiss left almost nothing to the imagination while she popped out of the top of the ensemble, showing a glimpse of her toned legs in the shot as well.

The new post with a positive message has only been live on the model’s account for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her loyal Instagram fans, racking up an impressive 32,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Most of the model’s fans took to the shot to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on the positive message that she put out, applauding her for being a good role model. A few other followers had no words for the photo and commented by using emoji instead.

“You’re beautiful and always love a lady in red,” one follower commented on the sexy photo.

“Dang girl you are looking stunning, in my favorite colour too,” a second social media user wrote in the comments section using a flame and heart emoji.

“You look great in red, I’m thinking a orange or lime green would look amazing with your skin tone,” another fan raved.

In addition to sharing this photo on her actual feed, the model also took to her Instagram stories yesterday and shared a snapshot of herself in a NSFW look from her intimates collection.