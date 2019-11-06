Jessica Simpson Goes Bare-Faced With Baby Birdie As Instagram Fans Rave About Her All-Natural Beauty

The singer looks happy and beautiful as she poses with her youngest daughter eight months after giving birth.

Jessica Simpson posted a new photo with her baby girl, Birdie Mae. The mom of three took to Instagram to share an adorable shot with her youngest child as they posed together in the kitchen. And while the photo melted fans’ hearts, it also illustrated how gorgeous the superstar businesswoman is when she’s at home wearing sweats and no makeup.

In the photo, Jessica is wearing a casual black sweatshirt and sweatpants as she holds Birdie in her arms. The 39-year-old singer and designer shows off a bare-faced look as she smiles at the camera alongside her 8-month-old baby girl. Jessica is wearing her long, blond hair down in the photo. Birdie is also smiling and showing off her adorable front teeth as she stares straight into the camera.

In the caption of the sweet snap, Jessica describes her baby girl as “the cherry” on top of her family. The star, who is married to retired NFL player Eric Johnson, is also mom to Maxie Drew, 7, and Ace Knute, 6. Jessica posts photos with all of her kids, but she clearly has a lot of fun posing with her baby.

It’s no surprise than Jessica’s post received more than 140,000 likes in just a couple of hours from her 4.9 million Instagram fans. Many followers also commented on how great Jessica looked just eight months after giving birth to her third child. Others praised the blond beauty’s all-natural look and noted the uncanny resemblance between the mom and daughter.

“You absolutely look your best with no makeup. So pretty!!!!!! Lucky girl,” one fan wrote.

“You look so gorgeous without makeup!” another fan told Jessica.

“You are even prettier without makeup!” a third fan wrote.

“You look like you’re 16 here! Such a natural beauty! Baby Birdie is a living doll too!!” another follower added.

While she is known for her glamorous looks, this is not the first time the singer and fashion designer has posed for a makeup-free pic with her daughter. Last month, Jessica posed in animal-print pajamas as she held her baby girl. The star rocked a messy ponytail and there wasn’t a stitch of makeup on her face, but she still looked as gorgeous as ever.

While Jessica’s all-natural look gets a lot of attention, fans seem to agree that Birdie is beautiful just like her mama. Jessica recently posted a Halloween photo of Birdie that had fans going wild over how adorable she is.