Katharine McPhee Strikes A Pose In Tight Blue Bathing Suit During Mexico Vacation

Katharine McPhee Foster looked smoking hot in a gorgeous sky blue bathing suit on Monday as she posted a double update to Instagram. The singer is featured showing off her flawless figure in the swimwear during her recent vacation to Mexico.

In the first photo, Katharine is seen standing on a helipad while aboard a lavish yacht. The American Idol alum strikes a pose for the camera as she places her hand on her hip and her other arm above her head.

Katharine’s long, lean legs are on full display, as well as her tiny waist, curvy hips, ample cleavage, and toned arms in the one-strap bathing suit while she stands next to a blue helicopter.

Katharine has her long, dark hair pulled back into a classic ponytail in the shot, and appears to wear a full face of makeup, which includes defined eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink lip.

In the second photo, Katharine poses with her legs crossed and both hands on her hips while she rocks a pair of oversized, dark sunglasses.

In the background of the photo, a gorgeous blue sky complete with white, fluffy clouds can be seen, as well as a stunning ocean scene. In the caption, Katharine reveals that she was preparing to leave Mexico after a quick getaway.

The photos were a hit online among the singers more than 679,000 followers, who clicked the like button over 51,000 times and posted over 350 comments.

“Imagine vacaying on a ship that has a freaking helicopter pad on it,” one of Katharine’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Beauty that cannot be measured in megapixels,” another adoring fan gushed.

“The swimsuit matches the chopper, nice color coordination!! Thank you for sharing!!” a third comment read.

“Your Instagram is just top notch. I Love it,” a fourth person stated.

Loading...

Just a few days before her blue one-piece look was documented, Katharine took to social media to share a photo of herself rocking a similar style, only in bikini form.

The singer’s rock-hard abs stole the show in that photo, which featured her on the deck of the yacht wearing a high-waisted, one-strap red bikini. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail as it blew in the wind behind her.

Fans loved that snap as well, as the bikini shot has clocked over 89,000 likes and more than 680 comments to date after fans flocked to show their love for Katharine’s impressive bikini body.