Chris Bukowski & Katie Morton Still Engaged After ‘Bachelor In Paradise,’ Couple Is ‘So Much Better Now’

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise produced a handful of couples who were dating after the finale, including Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton. Chris and Katie navigated some challenges during their time filming in Mexico, got engaged at the end, and revealed some additional problems during the reunion show. Now she is sharing some updates and says they’re doing quite well these days.

Katie and Chris admitted during the Bachelor in Paradise finale that they had struggled in their relationship and she initially wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. As they talked, they seemingly smoothed things over, but during a commercial break, tensions were seemingly running high.

Despite that, the two left the reunion as an engaged couple. In new updates, the Bachelor in Paradise stars indicate that they are still together.

Some Bachelor in Paradise fans recently voiced their worries that perhaps Bukowski and Morton had split. It seems this speculation escalated after she was hanging out with other franchise veterans last weekend without her fiance by her side. However, she says there isn’t any trouble in paradise in their case.

E! Online notes that Katie joined former The Bachelor Ben Higgins on the Almost Famous podcast this week and addressed the speculation about her relationship with Chris.

“[S]till engaged to Chris… We are so much better now. We’re not perfect, we’re never going to be perfect. My relationship with Chris is definitely different than any other relationship I’ve ever had, but different isn’t bad.”

Chris and Katie may still be engaged, but they aren’t rushing into setting a wedding date. Morton recently shared via her Instagram page that she’s been working on decorating her place in Los Angeles, California, and she just got herself a puppy.

Bukowski seems to be traveling quite a bit these days, but his Instagram bio notes that he considers both Chicago, Illinois, and Denver, Colorado, his home bases.

Some might say it’s understandable that Bachelor in Paradise fans would worry after seeing Katie without Chris in a photo of franchise couples. It just so happens that Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty recently confirmed that they have ended their engagement, and Tayshia Adams split with John Paul Jones as well.

News of those splits coming right on top of one another seemingly had BIP fans feeling a bit anxious. Luckily, people don’t have to worry about the state of the engagement between Bukowski and Morton, at least for now. So far, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour remain engaged as well.

Will Hannah and Dylan or Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski end up married at some point down the road? Neither Bachelor in Paradise pair seems to be in a rush, but fans are thrilled to see that the two couples are still together and engaged.