Lady Gaga Wows Fans In Tiny Bra Top And Black Hat For ‘Elle’ Magazine Feature

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram page today to share some exciting news — she is the cover star for Elle Magazine’s December 2019 issue.

The singer has been sharing some of the photos from her feature in the publication to her Instagram page, and one in particular has her 37.8 million followers in an absolute frenzy.

The sizzling snap saw the 33-year-old posing against an all-white backdrop with her legs slightly spread apart and bent at the knees. In contrast to a number of the ensembles that Lady Gaga has sported for various events in the past, her look in this particular photo was simple — all black from head-to-toe, with just the right amount of skin showing to send temperatures soaring.

The A Star Is Born actress wowed fans in the monochromatic look that was both chic and sexy, and did nothing but favors for her impressive physique. It consisted of a sexy black bralette top with a plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare, and put an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. A delicate lace detail adorned the triangle-shaped cups of the number, giving the piece a flirty edge that also drew even more attention to the eye-popping display.

On her lower half, the “Born This Way” singer sported a pair of pleated black pants that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms were slightly oversized but were still able to highlight her toned legs underneath. Its waistband sat up high, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs, which were also left completely exposed in the steamy shot.

An oversized, wide-brimmed black had added a dramatic accent to the stunner’s ensemble, covering up her blond tresses that were tied in a sleek knot behind her head. Lady Gaga also accessorized with a delicate set of gold jewelry that included spiked hoop earrings, bangle bracelets, and a set of thin rings on her fingers.

She completed her look with a full face of makeup, which a tag on the photo indicated was created using products from her own Haus Laboratories beauty line. The look included a full brow, dramatic winged eyeliner, and a bold, red lip that made her striking features and stunning beauty shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the Grammy winner’s new Instagram upload. As of this writing, the post has earned nearly 500,000 likes within its first hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower Lady Gaga with compliments on her jaw-dropping display for Elle Magazine.

“You look so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that the snap was their “new favorite picture” of the singer.

“IM SPEECHLESS QUEEN,” commented a third.

In between posing for magazine shoots, Lady Gaga also performs in two Las Vegas residency shows, “Enigma” and “Jazz & Piano.” The star recently marked an “illegal” 11-day stint of the show with another Instagram post that her fans absolutely loved. As opposed to rocking a carefully put-together look — such as her all-black ensemble in her most recent photo — the star sported a cozy, oversized sweatshirt and minuscule Daisy Dukes as she sprawled out on the floor, driving her fans wild.