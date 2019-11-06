Sean Hannity Blasts ‘Really Wrong’ Fox News Polling, Echoing Donald Trump’s Criticism

The Fox News host doesn't think his own network's polling data — which shows the president losing to Democrats — is accurate.

Fox News host Sean Hannity used his radio show Tuesday to blast his own cable news network. Regarding Fox’s polling data about President Donald Trump, Hannity thinks it is inaccurate, The Hill reported Wednesday.

“The New York Times–Siena College poll shows Trump in a dead heat in battleground states, matched up against the three leading Democratic candidates: Biden, Sanders and Warren,” the Fox News host said. “And I always say, and I believe, Trump doesn’t poll well. And I don’t know what’s up with the Fox poll. I look at their poll, I’m like, ‘OK, you’re oversampling Democrats by 8 points.’ I’m like — some outside company they hire — I’m like, ‘OK, they need new methodology because it’s really wrong.'”

The comments made by Hannity, who hosts Hannity on Fox News at 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, echo criticism regularly made by the president about polls, including those ran by Fox News, which is often considered the president’s favorite cable news outlet.

Polls have been a frequent point of criticism for the 45th president, who often dismisses them as incorrect. On Saturday, the president described polls from a variety of sources that show that the majority of Americans support his impeachment as “lousy” and “fake.” The 45th president specifically targeted Fox News polling and said the network’s polls have always been “lousy” and suggested that he has directed the network to get new pollsters.

Notably, Trump also claimed in the press conference with reporters that he had the “real polls” and that those polls said that the majority of Americans were not in favor of the impeachment efforts, which were begun by Democrats in late September and formalized by a House vote in late October. The president did not explain what he meant by the “real polls,” though he frequently tweets data without citing the source of the statistic. For example, the tweet below from Tuesday suggested he has a 95 percent approval rating from members of the Republican Party.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Z0VHUlAwMD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2019

As The Hill noted, the most recent Fox News poll released over the weekend showed the president losing to Biden by some 12 points — 51 percent to 39 percent — in a hypothetical election.

Other recent polls have also suggested that the president might not fare well against his Democratic challengers at the poll next year. As The Inquisitr reported Tuesday, a poll from The Washington Post/ABC News showed the president losing to the top four Democratic candidates for president by double digits. Those candidates include former Vice President Joe Biden; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.