Janet Jackson Talks About Her Son’s Musical Talent, Love Of Watching His Mom & Michael Jackson Perform

Janet Jackson, 53, opened up about her son, Eissa Al Mana, 2, in a rare interview.

In an Australian interview with Carrie Bickmore and Tommy Little, the “Because of Love” hitmaker opened up about her son being musical and wanting to watch videos of his mom and uncle, Michael Jackson.

“He says, ‘See mama dance. Watch uncle Michael and mama,’ and he wants to see ‘Scream’ at that point,” E! Online reported her saying.

“He carries a tune,” she said after Jackson admitted that he loves Michael’s “Smooth Criminal” and knows some of the moves to “They Don’t Care About Us.”

It seems Eissa might follow in the footsteps of his famous family.

“He’s very musical, incredibly musical.”

She mentioned that he enjoys being around the band, the instruments, and makes up his own melodies.

“It’s really about what he wants to do with his life,” she expressed after she was questioned whether she would be disappointed if he didn’t pursue a music career.

“He’s the reason I breathe. He’s my heart.”

In the same interview, Jackson stated she chooses not to have any help because her own mother and grandmother also chose not to, per The Daily Mail. In August, The Inquisitr previously reported Jackson mentioning that she doesn’t have a nanny for her child.

“My mother did it, her mother did it, why not? Why can’t I?” she explained.

“I’m sure I will need someone in the future for some help here and there, but I don’t have anyone, and I love it,” the “Miss You Much” chart-topper continued.

Jackson has spent a lot of this year on the road performing, which she reveals can be very tiring due to the lack of sleep.

Janet gave birth to her first child in January 2017. She met his billionaire father, Wissam, in 2010, and she married in 2012. Three months after delivering Eissa, they split.

She currently lives in London, U.K., where her ex also lives.

Jackson is currently in Australia to embark on a tour across the country. On November 8, she will kick off the tour in Perth, Australia, as part of an event titled “RnB Fridays Live 2019.” She will be joined by The Black Eyed Peas, 50 Cent, Jason Derulo, Brandy, Sisqo, Keri Hilson, and J-Kwon for each show. Janet is scheduled to headline each date of the tour. She will visit other cities, including Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney.

Her performances will be in celebration of her legendary album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old earlier this year.