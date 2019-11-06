Fitness Model Dolly Castro Sizzles In Tiny Crop Top & Tight Maroon Spandex

Yesterday, fitness model Dolly Castro took to social media to share a sexy new shot of herself in another NSFW outfit.

As those who follow the bombshell on social media are well aware, Castro loves to keep her fans up to date on the latest fashion trends, and she regularly shares photos and videos of herself while clad in some of the hottest outfits on the planet. In her most recent Instagram share, Dolly struck another sexy pose, tagging herself in a kitchen in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the stunning new snapshot, Castro told her 6 million-plus fans that she was promoting a wellness drink that she says not only tastes delicious but also has a number of different health benefits for all who use it. In the photo itself, Dolly showed off her amazing figure in a workout chic outfit that fits her body like a glove.

On top, the model sported a tight-fitting, long-sleeve crop top that was gray. The curve-hugging ensemble showed off the models’ toned and tanned abs. On her lower half, the fitness model looked just as beautiful while showing off her muscular stems in a pair of tiny, maroon spandex pants. The social media star held a drink with a straw in one hand while showing off her freshly manicured nails to the camera.

To complete the sexy look, the model wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. In just a few short hours of the image going live on her account, it’s earned the model a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 34,000 likes and well over 400 comments.

Many of the model’s fans commented on the shot to let Dolly know that she looks gorgeous while countless others commented on the product that she was promoting. Most of the comments on the new post were in English, but a few of Castro’s fans chimed in using Spanish.

“I would absolutely love nothing more then to try and keep you warm. You are seriously amazing,” one of Castro’s fans commented on the image.

“I wish I had ur body lol love the outfit,” another social media user pointed out with two pink heart emoji attached to the end.

“Dannng [sic] this woman is so gorgeous,” another fan raved with a flame emoji tied to the end of the comment.