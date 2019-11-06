Kristen Stewart Was Asked If She Would Have Married Robert Pattinson: ‘I Don’t Know’

Kristen Stewart was asked in an interview conducted by Howard Stern if she would have ever married ex-lover and former Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. The actress responded “I don’t know” when pressed by the Sirius XM radio host.

The actress discussed her relationship with the actor in depth during her talk with Stern. Their union lasted for four years and throughout the filming of five movies in the series: Twilight; The Twilight Saga: New Moon; The Twilight Saga: Eclipse; The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1; and finally, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2.

In the wildly popular series of films, Stewart played Isabella “Bella” Swan, a girl who falls in love with a 104-year-old vampire named Edward Cullen.

E! News reported that Stewart explained that during her relationship with Pattison, which lasted from 2009 through 2013, she tried desperately to keep their union private, despite the paparazzi hounding the couple at every turn, wanting to know the status of their relationship.

The actress then called Pattinson her “first love” and said that he was “the best,” but noted that she never spoke publicly about their romance because she didn’t want to seem like “an attention seeker.”

“Was there a point you would’ve gotten married? Do you think?” asked Stern.

“I don’t know. I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time…every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person,” Stewart answered.

The couple’s relationship fizzled after Stewart had an affair with the married director of her film Snow White and the Huntsman, Rupert Sanders. The relationship was leaked during the press tour for the movie. Stewart went so far as to allegedly write an apology letter to Sanders’ wife, Liberty, about the affair, reported Radar Online, but the damage was done.

Stewart and Pattinson went their separate ways for good in 2013.

The actress has since been linked to actor Lane Garrison, Alicia Cargile, singers Soko and St. Vincent, actor Nicholas Hoult, Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, and Dylan Meyer.

In fact, when Stern asked Stewart if she would ever marry, she replied in the affirmative, even going so far as to say she has plans for a future proposal. The Inquisitr recently reported that during the Stern interview, Stewart said she would propose to current girlfriend Dylan Meyer.

Kristen, who co-stars in the new Charlie’s Angels film alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, recently hosted the November 2 episode of Saturday Night Live, her first time appearing on the sketch comedy series since 2017.

When she originally hosted two years ago, Kristen’s opening monologue took a sassy turn when she dropped an F-bomb on live television, and showed the world just how sexy Totino’s Pizza Rolls can be in a funny sketch, via YouTube.

Charlie’s Angels will hit theaters on November 15.