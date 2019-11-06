‘Southern Charm’ Season 7 Has Reportedly Been Delayed As Producers Hunt For New Cast Members

Fans could see new faces when the show returns to Bravo TV next year.

Production on Southern Charm Season 7 has reportedly been delayed.

According to a November 5 report from Radar Online, the cast of the Bravo TV series, including Kathryn Dennis, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo, has allegedly been waiting to film the new episodes because their producers are hoping to find some new faces first.

“Bravo is searching for new cast members and there are just not any story lines that they really want to cover right now. None of the cast members are filming,” an insider explained. “The drama just wasn’t there last season and the show is in trouble.”

In addition to wanting to wait until they have new cast members to begin production, producers were also reportedly waiting on the conclusion of Kathryn’s custody battle with Thomas Ravenel, which recently wrapped up in South Carolina. As the outlet explained, Kathryn and Thomas were involved in a messy court battle for over a year but recently agreed to 50-50 custody that requires Kathryn to care for their two children, five-year-old Kensington and three-year-old Saint Julien, with a nanny present.

After Kathryn filed for sole custody of their children last year, Thomas filed a lawsuit against Bravo TV and his Southern Charm production company in an effort to keep Kathryn’s statements about their personal issues off of the show’s future episodes.

“Drama needs to happen again, that’s what the producers are looking for,” the insider continued to Radar Online.

While Kathryn and Thomas were once seen starring alongside one another on Southern Charm, Thomas was reportedly fired from the show last year after a number of women accused him of sexual assault, which he’s denied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the former couple’s custody battle took an ugly turn this past summer with Thomas accusing his former girlfriend, via his attorney, of being “addicted to prescription medications, marijuana, alcohol, shopping and sex.”

While Kathryn maintained her silence after the allegations against her were made public, her attorney did fire back at the claims in a statement shared with People magazine in July.

“For ethical reasons, I try to avoid making any statements to the press whatsoever. However, Kathryn obviously denies all of this and I believe that the submissions to the Court that we have made discredit such allegations,” the attorney’s statement read.

Southern Charm Season 7 is expected to air on Bravo TV sometime next year.