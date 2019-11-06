Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Cleavage In Sultry Shower Snap

Ana Cheri gave her Instagram followers something to get excited about on Wednesday when she uploaded a steamy shower shot that put her curves on display.

In the photo, Ana sat on the edge of a bathtub with her legs slightly spread. Light beaming in from a window lit up the shower area behind her. She wore a black bra and panty set that showed plenty of skin. The bra featured a plunging neckline and could barely contain Ana’s ample chest. Ana paired the set with a brown fuzzy sweater that fell over her shoulders. While the beauty’s chest was the main focal point in the photo, the angle also showed off her toned legs, shapely shoulders and smooth skin.

Ana’s makeup looked flawless and included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a pink gloss on her full lips. She wore part of her hair in a high ponytail, letting the rest fall down in waves around her face and over her shoulders. She donned a black color on her nails. She rested one arm on her thigh as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the caption, Ana wished her 12.4 followers a good morning. It seemed she made many of their mornings good, as the post racked up over 90,000 likes and more than 700 comments within an hour of going live.

Ana’s followers gushed over how sexy she looked in the photo.

“One of the finest girls I’ve ever seen,” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” commented a second follower with a heart emoji.

“Wish I looked like that in the morning,” one fan joked with a thumbs up emoji.

“I swear to god my eyes almost popped from my head when I scrolled past this,” a fourth follower said.

Ana has a tendency to make many eyes pop with her semi-nude snaps. To celebrate Halloween, she wowed her fans wearing a variety of skin-baring costumes that showed off her enviable figure. But it doesn’t have to be a holiday for Ana to showcase her fit physique. She seems to enjoy flaunting her curves in skimpy bikinis and lingerie just for the fun of it. In October, she even bared her skin for a tantalizing bedroom photo.

The beauty seems to know what her fans like to see, and enjoys making her updates enticing, like her dark angel costume video that has garnered almost 2 million likes since being shared.