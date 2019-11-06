‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Sizzles On The Beach In Mismatched Bikini

Kate Bock is back in a bikini again, but this time it’s not just to enjoy a day by the pool.

On Wednesday, November 6, the Canadian bombshell took to her Instagram page to reveal that she would be appearing in the upcoming 2020 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, marking her eighth year with the bikini-clad publication.

The stunner shared that she is currently on location in Bali for her Sports Illustrated photo shoot, which she treated her 580,000 Instagram followers to a sneak peek of — and they went absolutely wild for the snap.

Kate looked nothing short of stunning in the sizzling new addition to her Instagram feed that saw her standing on a beautiful beach by the Soori Bali resort. She stood up tall in the shot, posing with her hands on her hips and gazing at the camera with a soft, sultry stare as the photo was snapped.

Of course, the 26-year-old was rocking a sexy swimsuit for the shoot that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The skimpy bikini included a high-neck black top with the Chanel logo embroidered in white right below its scoop neckline. It clung to her voluptuous assets in all the right ways, and wrapped tight around her rib cage to accentuate her toned torso and slender frame.

Kate’s bikini bottoms certainly upped the ante of her look. The blond beauty opted for a mismatched look, choosing a pair of tiny white bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms featured a daringly high-cut design that left the model’s long, sculpted legs exposed in their entirety. They also flashed a glimpse at the babe’s curvy booty, which proved impossible to ignore. The waistband sat high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and chiseled abs, and had a delicate gold zipper right in the middle for an extra, unique detail to the design.

To complete the look, Kate wore her honey blond tresses down in loose, beachy waves, which were tucked behind her ears and cascaded down her back. She also sported a soft, simple makeup look for the snap that included a light pink lip, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and stunning natural beauty shine.

Fans were quick to show some love for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition model’s latest Instagram upload. The sizzling snap earned nearly 12,000 likes within its first four hours since going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower Kate in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look fantastic,” one person wrote, while another fan called Kate an “absolutely amazing goddess.”

“Your beauty is against the law,” commented a third follower.

Kate’s incredible figure often makes an appearance on her social media pages, much to the delight of her fans. Recently, the model flaunted her flawless bikini body again on Instagram in a sexy leopard-print two-piece that left very little to the imagination, sending her followers into an absolute frenzy.